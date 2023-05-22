Farmers in the north west have been rewarded with €2.4 million for delivering improved biodiversity, water quality and climate regulation, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has said.

Over the past two years, LIFE IP Wild Atlantic Nature has successfully piloted a results-based Agri-Environment Payment Scheme (RBPS) for 820 farmers across six blanket bog Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) in the north west of Ireland.

The project aims to improve the conservation status in the SAC network of blanket bogs, which is a priority habitat under the EU Habitats Directive.

The primary focus is on 35 Natura 2000 sites in the north west, where the project works with farmers, landowners, policy makers and others to deliver solutions that benefit local communities and the environment.

Results-based payments

The total payment directly made to farmers for 2022 exceeded €2.4 million, with payments ranging from €800 to more than €10,000 at an average payment of €3,100.

Payments were linked to the environmental quality of the farm, which is determined using a digitised habitat scorecard – the better the environmental condition of the land, the higher the payment the farmer receives.

The scorecard system, administered in the field by the farmer’s preferred advisor and verified by the project team, captures levels of biodiversity, water quality and climate regulation as well as pressures on the site.

If a plot of land scores poorly, the farmer has the option to apply to the project team for financial and technical support to undertake appropriate actions to address any issues identified.

This may include invasive species control, fencing, livestock crossings, drain management and a range of other actions, according to the department.

The results of this pilot project are helping to inform future results-based actions which will be incorporated into the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) from 2023.

These payments for environmental outcomes represent a new income stream for participating farmers and reward farmers for good past and current land management, the department said.

“This project aims to implement government policies related to nature, agriculture and climate in a way that works for everyone in the local community.

“Ultimately we depend on landowners to manage the land to deliver the goods and services that the public want and need. We depend on existing knowledge and experience that landowners have.

“Therefore, we need to ensure coherent messages on the use of land and have the appropriate policy to deliver good environmental outcomes in a way that can support farmers’ livelihoods,” project manager, Dr. Derek McLoughlin said.

LIFE IP Wild Atlantic Nature

The initiative is a collaboration of funding and expertise from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to develop an integrated land use programme, which benefits farmers and the environment.

The programme and overall approach is farmer-led and participation is voluntary, the department said. The farmer has the option to work with their existing farm advisor and can avail of training and other opportunities provided by the project.

The numbers participating in this scheme show the strength of interest and support from the farming community in getting behind environmental initiatives, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity at the DAFM, Senator Pippa Hackett said.

“Ongoing support is made available to participants to make improvements to their land, working with an advisor to achieve better outcomes for water quality and biodiversity,” she added.

Commenting as a programme of events for National Biodiversity Week begins nationwide, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said:

“In the space of two years the LIFE IP Wild Atlantic Nature project has shown what can be achieved by placing the landowner at the heart of our blanket bog conservation activities.

“It’s really encouraging to see such strong engagement amongst landowners in this pilot scheme and, crucially, that we now know that incentivisation schemes such as this can deliver real enthusiasm and in turn positive results for nature.”