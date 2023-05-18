Several farm walks with focus on biodiversity, soil health, and hedgerows will take place over the next week as part of National Biodiversity Week 2023.

Running from tomorrow (Friday, May 19) until Sunday, May 28, over 150 events will take place across the country to bring communities together in celebration of local biodiversity.

Activities including nature and biodiversity walks, talks, and workshops for those looking to encounter the natural world up close are planned in towns and villages nationwide.

“National Biodiversity Week offers something for everyone to go wild and have fun connecting with nature in their local area,” Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said.

Farm walks

Farm walks which will take place under the Talamh Beo Lighthouse Farm Network will focus on the diversity of soil and the role of soil health in improving biodiversity, food sovereignty and climate resilience.

A full list of all events including at Cloncannon Biofarm, and Cloughjordan Community Farm in Co. Tipperary, and Manna Organic Farm in Tralee, Co. Kerry, throughout National Biodiversity Week 2023 can be found online. Image source: Hedgerows Ireland

A hedge walk in Newtown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare will explore the plants and animals that live in hedges, the benefits of hedge laying, and how hedgerows can protect land from drought and flooding.

The walk hosted by Hedgerows Ireland will explore farm hedges and provide an insight into how hedge laying can be incorporated into farm management.

National Biodiversity Week

National Biodiversity Week is coordinated by the Irish Environmental Network and funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Community groups, education providers, NGOs and nature experts are amongst those leading the events to create a better understanding of nature, and to share their expertise in Ireland’s habitats, plant and animal species and ecosystems.

“Providing opportunities for people to explore nature is essential to bringing greater awareness to the biodiversity crisis in Ireland. When we spend time in the company of nature, we can’t help but be reminded of how precious our natural heritage is.

“National Biodiversity Week is all about reconnecting with the natural world, developing respect for it, and playing our part to protect it,” chief operating officer at the Irish Environmental Network, Justin Byrne said.

National Biodiversity Week also presents an opportunity for the public to learn more about the organisations working in their local area to reverse biodiversity loss and conserve nature.

The Local Biodiversity Action Fund was doubled to €3 million this year to assist local biodiversity activities. The fund offers funding to help local authorities achieve actions identified in the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

A biodiversity officer who will drive local action for biodiversity will be appointed to every local authority in the country by the end of 2024, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said.