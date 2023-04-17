Biodiversity officers have been appointed to four more local authorities, complementing four other officers already working in councils across the country.

Kilkenny, Offaly, Cork City, and Wicklow local authorities have welcomed the new officers as part of an initiative announced last year.

Biodiversity officers are already working in Fingal, Dublin City, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, and Galway City.

Almost all local authorities have now received funding to start appointing biodiversity officers, with the full appointment of officers in all authorities nationwide expected to be completed before the end of 2024.

The programme is led by the Heritage Council, which is funding the salary costs of the officers.

The council’s initial investment in the programme is €1.6 million, with this investment likely to grow in future years.

The programme is being rolled out by the Heritage Council and the County and City Management Association (CCMA), with support from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

According to the Heritage Council, these officers will directly address many of the recommendations that came out of the recently released report from the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, including the management of hedgerows, restoring peatlands, tackling invasive alien species, and engaging local communities.

They will also provide training and advice to local authority personnel on biodiversity-related issues, and their obligations in protecting resources such as urban woodlands, parks, nature-based solutions, and management of public lands.

The officers will be responsible for raising awareness about the issues affecting biodiversity and climate change at local level, and assisting in the development of county and city biodiversity plans.

The appointments of biodiversity officers for Kildare and Westmeath are at an advanced stage.

Commenting on the latest appointments, Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan said: “The creation of a biodiversity officer in every local authority was a key Programme for Government commitment, and I’d like to commend the staff of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage; the Heritage Council; and the local authorities.

“Working in tandem with their heritage officer colleagues, the biodiversity officers will play an instrumental role in implementing the National Biodiversity Action Plan, engaging with communities, and supporting local authorities to deliver positive action for nature and wildlife at the local level,” the minister added.