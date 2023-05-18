The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) received 36 complaints in 2022, which is down by 80% when compared to the previous year when 65 complaints were lodged.

An analysis of the complaints is contained in the VCI’s Preliminary Investigation Committee (PIC) Report 2022.

The PIC is a statutory committee which decides if further action is warranted when the VCI receives a complaint concerning a registered veterinary practitioner and/or registered veterinary nurse.

Veterinary

Of the 36 complaints received by the VCI in 2022, 27 were about a single veterinary practitioner, one was about a single veterinary nurse and eight of the complaints involved multiple registered persons.

The PIC received 30 complaints from members of the public, four complaints from the VCI, and two complaints from a government body in 2022.

Advertisement

16 complaints lodged with the VCI last year related to dogs, 13 were focused on cats, five were equine, one concerned cattle and the remaining three were classed as “other complaints”.

The largest category of complaints (21) considered by the PIC in 2022 related to the provision of inadequate veterinary care and treatment to animals.

A number of complaints related to:

A veterinary practitioner’s clinical judgment in diagnosing and/or treating an animal’s condition;

Death of an animal under anaesthetic or due to post-operative complications;

Euthanasia.

The next most-frequently encountered issue within complaints (six) related to registered persons’ communication with animal owners.

This category also included complaints about failing to obtain informed consent for procedures and informing owners of the costs associated with the care of their animals.

Advertisement

The remainder of the complaints focused on failing to return annual renewal forms, pre-purchase examination, certification, animal welfare, prescribing practices and failing to provide clinical notes.

Complaints

Of the 36 complaints made to the VCI in 2022, a decision in respect of 35 complaints has been made at the time of the publication of the report.

In respect of the 26 complaints considered by the PIC last year, the average time from a complaint being directed to the PIC to the making of a decision was 12 weeks.

Four of the complaints received and determined by the PIC in 2022 were sent forward to an inquiry before the Fitness to Practice Committee (FTPC).