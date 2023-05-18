Gardaí in Co. Offaly have launched an investigation after a tractor was stolen and driven around the Tullamore area before being abandoned this week.

The tractor was taken on Tuesday night (May 16) and then driven around the Esker Island, Drom Liath and Arden Road areas between 9:00p.m and 11:00p.m.

According to a social media post from the Laois Offaly Garda Division, the tractor was “subsequently abandoned”.

In a statement issued to Agriland, a garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of an agricultural vehicle that occurred in the Arden Road area of Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Tuesday evening (May 16) 2023.

“The vehicle was later recovered a short distance away.

“Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses that were in the Esker Island, Drom Liath and Arden Road area between 9:00-11:00p.m on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, or anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact Tullamore Garda Station on; 057 932 7600,” they added.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co. Laois are investigating the theft of a tractor and slurry tanker from a bog this week.

The 06 New Holland tractor and tanker were stolen from the bog at Kyletalesha, which is around 6km from Portlaoise, between 10:00p.m and midnight on Monday (May 15).

The vehicle was later found at Ballytegan, Portlaoise. Image: Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page

Officers in Mountmellick who are investigating the incident have appealed to anyone who may have seen the tractor and tanker to contact them.

They are also asking motorists who may have dash cam footage to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on; 057 867 4100.

“Gardaí attended an incident involving the theft of a tractor from private property in the Mountmellick area of Co. Laois yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 16),” a garda spokesperson told Agriland.

“The tractor was later located in the Portlaoise area. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.