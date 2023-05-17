Gardaí have launched an investigation into the theft of a tractor and a slurry tanker from a bog in Co. Laois.
The 06 New Holland tractor and tanker were stolen from the bog at Kyletalesha, which is around 6km from Portlaoise, between 10:00p.m and midnight on Monday (May 15).
According to a social media post from the Laois Offaly Garda Division, the vehicle was later found at Ballytegan, Portlaoise.
Officers in Mountmellick who are investigating the incident have appealed to anyone who may have seen the tractor and tanker to contact them.
They are also asking motorists who may have dash cam footage to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on; 057 867 4100.
In a statement issued to Agriland, a garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí attended an incident involving the theft of a tractor from private property in the Mountmellick area of Co. Laois yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 16).
“The tractor was later located in the Portlaoise area. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.
Meanwhile, Gardaí have issued a road safety appeal to all motorists as silage season gets underway across the country.
They urged anyone who may be “stuck behind a tractor” on the roads to “be patient and don’t be tempted into any foolish or rash overtaking”.
“Always be on the look out for farm machinery leaving fields and farmyards,” they said.
Gardaí also said that farmers also need to be safety-conscious and be aware of traffic building up behind them on the roads.
“Please put away the phone while driving farm machinery on public roads,” they added.
Gardaí issued the following advice to drivers of agricultural vehicles:
- Wash down wheels regularly to avoid carrying mud and stones onto the public road;
- Be particularly careful when transporting material such as silage, slurry, sand and gravel, so that it does not spill on the road and pose a road safety risk;
- Do not load/overload trailers so as to cause them to be unstable on the road;
- Look out for low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces which could cause the load to shift and possibly overturn;
- The driving mirror must always provide an adequate view of the road and all agricultural vehicles must have proper working brakes on both tractor and trailer units. All agricultural vehicles must be fitted with lights, reflectors and indicators;
- Large farming vehicles should consider using an escort vehicle to warn other road users and ensure that tractors are driven at an appropriate speed for the road conditions;
- Do not let anyone inexperienced use machinery;
- Ensure that equipment/machinery has been serviced properly and is in good working order;
- Be careful when using equipment which you may not have used for some time;
- Do not “risk it”. If you do not know how to use the equipment get someone to advise you or find out how to use it safely;
- Children should always be supervised on farms;
- Visitors (including family relatives) may not be familiar with a farm environment and should be accompanied when out on the farm.