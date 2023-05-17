Gardaí have launched an investigation into the theft of a tractor and a slurry tanker from a bog in Co. Laois.

The 06 New Holland tractor and tanker were stolen from the bog at Kyletalesha, which is around 6km from Portlaoise, between 10:00p.m and midnight on Monday (May 15).

According to a social media post from the Laois Offaly Garda Division, the vehicle was later found at Ballytegan, Portlaoise. Image: Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page

Officers in Mountmellick who are investigating the incident have appealed to anyone who may have seen the tractor and tanker to contact them.

They are also asking motorists who may have dash cam footage to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on; 057 867 4100.

In a statement issued to Agriland, a garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí attended an incident involving the theft of a tractor from private property in the Mountmellick area of Co. Laois yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 16).

“The tractor was later located in the Portlaoise area. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have issued a road safety appeal to all motorists as silage season gets underway across the country.

They urged anyone who may be “stuck behind a tractor” on the roads to “be patient and don’t be tempted into any foolish or rash overtaking”.

“Always be on the look out for farm machinery leaving fields and farmyards,” they said.

Gardaí also said that farmers also need to be safety-conscious and be aware of traffic building up behind them on the roads.

“Please put away the phone while driving farm machinery on public roads,” they added.

Gardaí issued the following advice to drivers of agricultural vehicles: