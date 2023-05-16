Brian Rushe has confirmed that he will not be contesting the upcoming Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) presidential election.

The current IFA deputy president announced his decision at a meeting of his local Kildare IFA county executive last night (Monday, May 15).

The dairy farmer, who turns 42 this year, said that his family and farming commitments were the reason for not putting his name forward, this time.

IFA

“I made the decision in the last week or two but I decided before I would go public, I would inform my executive first and foremost, as they’re the people that I started the journey with.

“They’re the people that travelled the country for me canvassing so I think out of respect for them and all the support they gave me, I felt they needed to hear the news first,” Rushe told Agriland.

“The reason behind it is for personal and business reasons, probably more personal than anything else. When I thought about it, I’ve a young family. I’ve an 11-year-old and an 8-year-old.

“The IFA presidency is a huge job and it would take me away for four full years and I felt that I would miss out on the kids.

“I think it’s time for me to probably give them a little more of my time than I have in the last couple of years.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my kids to a match on a Saturday morning and not trying to catch up on work because I was away during the week,” he said.

“I’m still only 41. I’m still very young and fortunately still very young when it comes to IFA.

“I haven’t ruled myself out for running for something in the future or coming back into the system in the future, but just for now it’s the right decision to make for myself personally and for my family,” he added. Brian Rushe with his extended family following his election as IFA deputy president in 2019

Rushe said that being elected deputy president of the IFA and receiving a national mandate has been both “a huge honour” and “challenging”.

“I’m committed to finishing out my time the best way I can, keep giving it the commitment I have given.

“I’m going to continue to support IFA in every way that I can. There’s every chance I could come back in again at some stage. I think that option will be left open,” he said.

Chair of Kildare IFA Thomas O’Connor told Agriland that the county executive was disappointed to hear that Brian Rushe was not going to contest the election to replace Tim Cullinan when his four-year term comes to an end later this year.

However, O’Connor added that they respected and understood his decision.

He said that it had been a “great buzz” for one of the smallest IFA executives to see their county chair elected to the role of deputy president of the association in 2019.

“We hope he continues in IFA. He’s a very talented individual. We wish him the best,” O’Connor said.

Election

Brian Rushe said that he has “no doubt” that both IFA president and deputy president elections will be contested.

He said that the IFA election process is “unique” and is “hugely important time” for the farm organisation.

“It’s a great opportunity for the association to engage with the membership.”

IFA treasurer, Martin Stapleton is currently considering running for the top job in the association. However, an official announcement is awaited from the Limerick man.

Francie Gorman, the South Leinster Regional IFA chair, told Agriland that he will make up his mind on whether he will contest the presidential election within the next month.

The cattle and sheep farmer from Co. Laois, who suffered a serious broken leg in December, is currently discussing the matter with his family and supporters.

Current Connacht IFA chair, Pat Murphy previously confirmed that he will contest the election of deputy president.