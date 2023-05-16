The number of live sheep imported into Ireland increased year on year by more than 54,000 to a total of 422,160 in 2022, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

According to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, Northern Ireland accounted for 99% of live sheep imports from 2018 to 2022.

Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín, had asked the minister to detail “the quantity in head and value in euro by animal category of live sheep imported into the state”.

Minister McConalogue told the Meath TD that DAFM uses the Trade Control and Expert System (TRACES) to record imports and exports of live animals.

“My department uses the TRACES to record all sheep movements between Ireland and all other jurisdictions whether for slaughter, breeding or fattening purposes.

“The system records the volume, but not the value, of imported and exported sheep and does not differentiate by ovine category – whether lamb/hogget, spring lamb, ewe or ram,” the minister added.

Imports

According to DAFM figures the breakdown in the numbers of live imports in 2022 showed the country of origin and total number exported to Ireland were:

Northern Ireland – 420,554;

France – 1,410;

Belgium – 77;

Netherlands – 119.

Figures supplied in response to Deputy Tóibín’s question also detail that live sheep imports totaled 367,936 in 2021 and were at their highest level in 2018 when they totaled 521,798.

Exports

Meanwhile the Aontú leader also asked Minister McConalogue to provide details of “the quantity in number of head and value in euro by animal category of live sheep exported from the state over the past five calendar years”.

Figures supplied by DAFM showed the breakdown in live exports from 2018 – 2022 were:

2022 – 13,353;

2021 – 19,617;

2020 – 27,962;

2019 – 7,161;

2018 – 20,769.

According to Minister McConalogue although live sheep exports occur throughout the year, the majority of animals are shipped in July or August “because of the seasonality of production”.

The minister also noted that the data shows that France accounted for almost 70% of live sheep exports between 2018 to 2022.