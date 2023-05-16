Aurivo Dairy Ingredients has been granted planning permission to install solar panels at its processing plant in Co. Roscommon.

The processor is proposing to build ground mounted solar panels on a 5.78ha site at Lung, Ballaghaderreen.

Aurivo said that the panels will supply renewable electricity directly to its dairy processing facility in Ballaghaderreen.

The development includes a transformer building, new access road and security fencing.

A Natura Impact Statement was submitted to the local authority as part of the planning application

Planning permission

Planners at Roscommon County Council granted 30-year permission for the solar panel installation subject to 20 conditions.

A construction traffic management plan and schedule of works will have to be agreed with the local authority prior to Aurivo undertaking work at the site.

The council said that all existing field boundaries at the site, including trees and hedgerows, must be retained.

A “glint and glare” assessment of the solar panels will be carried out on an annual basis, for a minimum period of 10 years.

Aurivo

Earlier this month Aurivo reported a 34% increase in turnover for 2022 to €764.2 million, up from €570.3 million in 2021.

Operating profit was up by 41.2% to €17.8 million, compared to €12.6 million the previous year.

Aurivo invested €19.9 milllion in operating assets last year, compared to €7.1 million in 2021.

The processor has invested €3.5 million in an “extensive list of works” to upgrade its effluent wastewater treatment system at its site in Ballaghaderreen.

The investment followed on from meetings with local representatives in relation to complaints of an odour coming from the site.

In December, Aurivo celebrated the 50th anniversary of the dairy processing facility in Ballaghaderreen.

The site is supplied by 1,000 farm families in the region and exports produce to 50 countries.