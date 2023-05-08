Aurivo has said that it is taking complaints about a smell which may be coming from its dairy ingredients plant in Co. Roscommon “very seriously”.

In recent days, locals in Ballaghaderreen have complained to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the processor about the return of an odour in the town.

Last year, the EPA found that the Aurivo processing plant in the west Roscommon town was in breach of three conditions of its emission limit values and that significant odours were emanating from the site.

Aurivo

A spokesperson for the EPA confirmed to Agriland that the agency is “aware of an odour in the Ballaghdereen area” and has received complaints about it.

“EPA inspectors visited Aurivo Dairy Ingredients last week, our investigation into the odours continues,” they added.

In a statement, Aurivo acknowledged that there is “a level of disquiet and concern locally” relating to a smell in Ballaghaderreen.

The processor said that while it is “taking this matter very seriously and apologises”, it is important to point out that Aurivo can only take action relating to odour issues it is responsible for in the area.

Dairy plant

Following on from meetings with local representatives, which began last September, Aurivo has invested €3.5 million in an “extensive list of works” to upgrade its effluent wastewater treatment system at the site.

This project has been underway for a number of months, and the company anticipates that the vast majority of the works are due to be completed in June.

The works include the installation of new control and monitoring equipment to improve the operation of the plant; the covering of tanks where odour may arise; and the installation of an odour filtration system.

“The effective resolution of matters relating to its operations in Ballaghaderreen is of the highest importance to Aurivo Dairy Ingredients.

“Aurivo’s site in Ballaghaderreen is in full compliance with its waste water discharge licence,” a spokesperson for the company told Agriland.