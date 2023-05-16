Lely Atlantic is offering farmers interested in hearing more about robotic milking a chance to hear from three farmers milking on robots themselves.

Lely’s event titled ‘Farmer’s Panel and Webinar on Herd Health & Reliability’ – will take place at 6:30p.m tomorrow (May 17), in the Charleville Park Hotel, Co. Cork, and can be attended in person or watched online.

Attendees will get a better understanding of the health benefits provided by Lely automatic milking systems, while also hearing about the robots’ reliability from farmers who have installed them.

Farmers will hear the experiences of: Jerome O’Connor, Rikki Bayer, and Michael Barrett.

These farmers will discuss how they have improved the overall health of their herd and how they have found the reliability of the robots, since installing their automatic milking systems.

Advertisement

The farmers

Rikki Bayer, who is originally from Germany, took over a dairy farm in January 2022 where she now milks 130 cows on two A4 robots.

The youngstock are also reared on the farm with the assistance of the landowner and her partner.

Previously, she had worked on a variety of other farms in Ireland, but fell in love with northeast Cork where she farms now. Rikki Bayer

Image: Lely Mitchelstown

Attendees will also hear from Jerome O’Connor, who returned from working in both the US and New Zealand with a want to update the existing facilities on his home farm.

Jerome works in partnership with his mother, Nuala and his father, James.

Advertisement

He is now milking 120 cows on two A5 robots since March 2021. The robots are on a Greenfield site with top facilities in the shed. Jerome O’Connor with his mother Nuala and his father James

Image: Lely Mitchelstown

Last but not least, attendees at the event will hear from Michael Barrett a dairy farmer who operated two robots, while also working off-farm.

Since starting up two A5s in March 2020, a third A5 has since been added this January. Michael Barrett

Image: Lely Mitchelstown

Those interested in learning more and attending the event can register on the Lely Centre Mitchelstown website.

To register for the event click here.

Attendees will also be able to talk to industry experts and see how they can improve their herd’s health with the help of robots.