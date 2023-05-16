Farm Sustainability Learning Hub Series in association with Bord Bia

Bord Bia offers free, online learning for Bord Bia farm scheme members, through the Farm Sustainability Learning Hub.

In this article we look in more detail at the modules on greenhouse gases and the Teagasc MACC.

Introduction to greenhouse gases

This short module provides a quick overview of greenhouse gases (GHG) and how agriculture contributes to emissions. It looks at:

The main sources of GHG from agriculture;

GHGs with the greatest global warming potential;

The likely impacts of climate change;

The benefits in reducing GHGs.

CO2 equivalents

The main greenhouse gases from agriculture are methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N20) and carbon dioxide (CO2).

To calculate the carbon footprint of certified beef and dairy farms, Bord Bia includes all GHG emitted from farm activities, not just CO2.

Methane and nitrous oxides are expressed as CO2 equivalents. This is a measure of how much a gas contributes to global warming, relative to carbon dioxide.

Methane

The greatest source of methane on farms is from the livestock themselves, through their digestion of feed.

All ruminant livestock have microbes in their rumen called methanogens. These microbes produce methane during digestion.

It is estimated that 90-95% of methane is expelled through the breath of the animal with the remainder through flatulence.

CO2

CO2 accounts for a small proportion GHG from Irish agriculture. Sources of CO2 from agriculture are primarily diesel and electricity usage on farms as well as land use changes.

Nitrous oxide

Agriculture produces 90% of Ireland’s NO2 emissions. The main sources on farms are from:

Chemical fertilisers;

Animal manure during grazing;

Slurry storage and spreading.

The Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC)

The Teagasc MACC module will explain how to use the Teasgasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) to reduce your farm’s greenhouse emissions in a cost-effective manner.

The 15-minute module covers:

How to interpret the Margin Abatement Cost Curve (MACC);

The measures with the potential to reduce GHG emissions;

How to choose abatement measures based on sound financial logic while maximising environmental benefit.

GHG abatement measures

There are many different ways that GHG can be reduced. To examine which measures are most applicable to Irish farms as well as the most cost effective, in 2019 Teagasc conducted a study of 27 different GHG abatement measures in agriculture, land use and bioenergy.

The learning hub module focuses on land use and agricultural abatement measures. The full MACC study can be read on the Teagasc website.

All the measures result in reduction in GHG and many of the measures are cost effective. In all, the MACC identifies 14 agricultural measures including fertiliser type, use of low emission slurry spreading, incorporation of clover into swards, and animal performance measures such as improving genetic traits and dairy EBI.

This module will explain how cost-effective each measure is relative to its impact on emissions.

The land use MACC measures are pasture management, water table management, forestry, cover crops and straw incorporation. Pasture management is the most cost-effective land-use abatement measure.

Examples of pasture management are liming, using a grazing plan, and reducing soil disturbance and compaction.

