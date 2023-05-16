The Bord Bia trade mission led by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is underway in China this week.

Agriland is in attendance at the trade mission and embarked on a retail expedition around Shanghai today (Tuesday, May 16).

The retail expedition was led by Bord Bia’s Shanghai-based market insight specialist Evelyn Chang. Irish dairy produce was on offer at a number of the outlets visited by Agriland.

While some of the Irish dairy produce on offer was available in well-known Irish brands, Irish dairy produce is also included as components in Chinese brands.

One of the retail outlets visited was a high-end members-only supermarket called ‘Sam’s Club’.

Shoppers must be members to use the supermarket and an annual fee of approximately €35 applies to members.

The supermarket is owned by Walmart and most of the products on offer were primarily large portions and packets, similar to a classic American supermarket.

Everything from barbeques and bicycles to buns and biscuits can be bought at the supermarket, which says it charges a membership fee because it offers “exclusive access to great products at great value”. Some of the products on offer at the Shanghai supermarket

Ultra High Temperature (UHT) whipping cream produced by Lakeland Dairies, as well as chocolate truffles produced by Baileys, were just some of the Irish dairy products on display.

One of the most expensive food products seen at Sam’s Place was sea cucumber, which retailed at as high as €1,566 per 500g.

Sea cucumber has significant shelf space allocated and retailed at as high as €1,566/500g

Much of the beef on offer at the outlet was branded as coming from Australia and the US.

The next supermarket Agriland visited as part of the trade mission was Hippo Fresh. This supermarket is owned by Alibaba and has an optional membership payment. Hippo Fresh supermarket, Shanghai, China

Online orders for delivery to households is a major part of this outlet’s business and in the supermarket, there was a pulley system visible on the ceiling to bring the shopping bags to the delivery area for online shoppers.

At this outlet, Kerrygold cheddar had shelf space in the cheese section. Kerrygold cheddar on offer at Hippo Fresh

This outlet had its seafood on offer in the traditional wet-market style where live fish was on offer in tanks with a price tag attached, but most meats were sold in packaging similar to a conventional supermarket.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates from the Irish trade mission to China.