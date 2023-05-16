The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has issued a road safety appeal as silage cutting season gets underway across the country.

The farming organisation is urging the drivers of agricultural machinery along with other road users to share the road safely.

The harvesting of silage crops means that typically the amount of machinery in farmyards and on roads increases.

Modern machinery is quite large, fast and heavy, which could result in serious injuries if an accident was to happen.

Advertisement

Safety

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chair Alice Doyle said that the coming weeks will be a busy time as farmers and contractors bring in silage.

“We are renewing our annual appeal for motorists to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other agricultural machinery exiting from fields and farmyards,” she said.

The IFA is urging anyone driving farm machinery, especially on rural roads, to reduce their speed, not to get distracted and understand that around every corner could be a neighbouring family or friend out for a walk or a cycle.

“This is a very busy time of year for farmers. The number of tractors and trailers out using the roads will increase dramatically.

Advertisement

“I am asking all drivers to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other farm machinery on the road,” Doyle said.

“If you are travelling behind farm machinery, please be patient and only overtake when it’s safe to do so.

“Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them. It’s important to keep left where possible and safe to do so, to allow other vehicles pass safely.

“It’s also important that drivers recognise this, pay extra attention to the road and always be on the lookout for other road users,” she added.