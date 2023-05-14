The month of May is a busy period on farms as the breeding season gets underway, along with the harvesting of first-cut silage.

A busy month on farms means the risk of accidents happening is higher, with more activity happening on the farm.

Silage

The harvesting of silage crops means that the machinery work, and typically the amount of machinery in farmyards, increases.

Modern machinery is quite large, fast and heavy, which could result in serious injuries if an accident was to happen.

During these busy periods, access to the yard needs to be controlled. Young children may be interested to see the machinery, but that needs to be supervised at all times.

The adverse weather conditions currently be experienced may only increase the likelihood of accidents as farmers and contractors rush to beat the weather.

Another concern is the height of the silage pit; the pit should not exceed the height of the walls.

Advertisement

Exceeding the height of the pit walls is not only dangerous for the person on the pit, but also when it comes to covering it.

If the pit is getting too high, either put some of the crop into another pit or bale whatever remains on the ground.

Breeding

The breeding season is underway on most farms, and at this stage artificial insemination (AI) plays the most significant role on a lot of farms.

However, on other farms there is going to be a stockbull used during the breeding season and it does not have to be said that they can be extremely dangerous animals.

Bulls should be ringed from 10 months old, with a chain attached when grazing. There should be a zero-tolerance policy towards any bull showing signs of aggression.

It is important that a bull is familiar with people, but not overfamiliar; a safe distance should be maintained at all times.

A bull’s temperament changes as it matures, from playful aggression as a yearling to defensive, territorial aggression at two or three years old.

Advertisement

If a bull is running with the cows, consider using a vehicle for herding. If you are not using a vehicle you should be aware of where the bull is at all times.

Keep close to the fence and carry a stick and remember: No bull should be trusted.

Another area that farmers need to be cautious of during the breeding season is around the handling of cows.

At this time of year there is an increased workload and therefore an increased requirement to handle cows.

This always poses some risk of possible injury, so any handling should be done using the right facilities and it is important to remember to take your time.

Rushing to complete jobs around livestock will only make the animals more nervous and increase the potential of an injury to them and or you.