Plans are underway by the Salesian Agricultural College to switch their beef and sheep farming enterprise to organic production.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett officially launched the organic conversion proposal at the college in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick yesterday (Thursday, May 11).

The case for the converting the college’s drystock enterprise was prepared in March of this year.

The conversion process has already commenced with the sowing of red clover swards for silage taking place last month.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Pippa Hackett said: “Salesian College has a strong reputation as a provider of quality agricultural courses.

“I am delighted to see the college taking the lead and switching to organic farming for their drystock enterprises.

“There is a growing demand for more sustainable methods of farming and education has a key role in making agriculture more resilient in Ireland and protecting our farm families.”

Derek O’Donoghue, principal Salesian Agricultural College, added: “We currently deliver the Level 5 Organic Farming Module, and now students will be able to see the practical application of organic farming methods on the college farm.

“Working with the Teagasc Organic Team, the learnings from our organic drystock farm will be made available to the wider farming community,” he said.

The government has set a target of having 10,000 organic farms in Ireland by 2030.

At present, there are 4,100 organic farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS). Over 2,000 new entrants applied for the OFS scheme for 2023.

There are approximately 200,000ha currently under organic production across the country.

Dr. Stan Lalor, Director of Knowledge Transfer in Teagasc said that students at Salesian Agricultural College will now be offered “learning experiences that will demonstrate an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable farming system”.

“The Salesian Agricultural College will lead the way among Irish colleges. There will be key learnings from this system of production that will be applicable to all students,” he said.



