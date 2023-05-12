Met Éireann has said that the weather will be mainly dry this weekend apart from some rain which is forecast for Saturday night.

The national forecaster said that it will feel warm today (Friday, May 12) and tomorrow, before cooler conditions set in from Sunday.

Any lingering patches of mist and fog will clear early this morning to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells.

There may be some isolated showers later in the day. Highest temperatures will reach 15° to 19° in light northerly winds.

Met Éireann

The forecast shows that tonight will be dry with clear spells, as the winds drop off pockets of mist and fog will develop in lowest temperatures of 4° to 8°.

Advertisement

Saturday will be largely dry with some good sunny spells across the country. Cloud is set to build from the west during the evening.

It will feel warm in top daytime temperatures of 16° to 20° and light, variable winds.

On Saturday night, rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest and move eastwards to most parts.

The light southerly winds will be fresher along Atlantic coastal areas and lowest temperatures will range from 8° to 10°.

After a cloudy start on Sunday, the rain will clear eastwards to leave sunny spells and some light showers in parts.

Advertisement

It will feel cooler with top temperatures of 11° to 14° in the moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Sunday night will be mostly dry apart from some showers in northwestern areas. Lowest temperatures of 4° to 8° in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Weather

Looking ahead to next week, Met Éireann said that conditions will be mainly dry on Monday with some bright or sunny spells and the odd shower. Daytime temperatures will reach 11° to 14°.

The weather will be similar on Tuesday with highest temperatures of 12° to 15° and moderate northwest winds.

Wednesday will be dry in most parts with bright and sunny spells and light winds.

Current indications show a higher possibility of showers on Thursday and Friday, while milder conditions are set to return.