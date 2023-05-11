Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across several eastern counties this afternoon (Thursday, May 11).

The national forecaster said that there will be intense showers with scattered thunderstorms and the possibility of falls of hail in parts.

The thunderstorms will lead to spot flooding and make conditions on the roads hazardous.

The weather warning currently applies to counties: Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Meath; Wexford; and Wicklow.

The alert is valid from 1:00p.m until 7:00p.m today.

Met Éireann said that there will be widespread showers across the country today, which will be heaviest in Leinster.

The showers will gradually die out this evening to leave drier and brighter conditions.

Daytime temperatures will range from 13° to 16° in moderate to fresh northwesterly breezes.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells, some pockets of mist and fog will form in the light northerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°.

It will be dry in most places on Friday with sunny spells and the risk of a few light showers in the afternoon and evening. Northerly winds will be light in highest temperatures of 15° to 19°.

The forecaster said that it will stay mainly dry and mild on Saturday, but conditions will be cooler from Sunday.