Met Éireann has said that there will be some heavy and, at times, thundery showers across the country this week.

The national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in six counties this afternoon and evening (Monday, May 8).

The warning, which will be valid from midday until 8:00p.m today, applies to Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Wicklow and Tipperary.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland, that warning will run from midday to 9:00p.m today.

The heavy falls of rain could lead to spot flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that this morning will be cloudy with drizzle, sunny spells will develop later in the day with scattered showers, which will be widespread and heavy.

Highest temperatures will reach 14° to 20°, feeling coolest along Atlantic coastal areas, the southwesterly winds will be light to moderate.

Tonight, the showers will become more isolated in light southerly breezes and lowest temperatures of 7° to 10°.

On Tuesday, showers will develop again and become widespread, there will be some heavy and thundery downpours in places.

The southerly winds will veer westerly and become moderates, daytime temperatures will reach 13° to 16°.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with showers and longer periods of rain. The southwest to westerly winds will be moderate in lowest temperatures of 7° to 9°.

Showers

There will be some sunny spells and more showers on Wednesday, some of which will be heavy. Daytime temperatures will range from 13° to 15°, while westerly winds will be moderate.

It will be a similar day on Thursday with further showers and sunny breaks. The winds are set to become northerly with highest temperatures of 13° to 16°.

Conditions are set to be drier on Friday as winds ease, highest temperatures will climb to 15° to 18°.

Met Éireann said that next weekend will bring more rain but there will be some bright and sunny spells too.

The national forecaster said that the high rainfall amounts forecast for this week will cause soils across many parts of Munster, Connacht and Ulster to become saturated or waterlogged.

A potato blight advisory is also in effect for early sown crops until tonight. There will be limited opportunties for spraying this morning.