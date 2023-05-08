A deer cull “is needed” and the national herd “is damaging biodiversity” according to the results of a public consultation on deer management in Ireland which have been published today (Monday, May 8).

The consultation took the form of an online survey which asked people to share their views on key issues relating to deer management in Ireland from the impact of increasing numbers to potential solutions and barriers.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) 1,500 people took part in the survey.

DAFM originally launched the survey last December as part of a public consultation process to gather views from across the country on how to “create a sustainable and effective deer management strategy for both the present and future”.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said today that it is important that Ireland is aware of the need “for the sustainable management of our national deer population”.

He said this was important for “agriculture as well as our nature ecosystems” and added:

“These include the protection of biodiversity, newly planted forestry, pasture and crops, road safety, animal health, public health, and not least the health and welfare of the deer themselves.”

Online survey

The results of the online survey show that more than 80% of the people who took part believe the national herd is “damaging biodiversity”.

The consultation also highlighted that survey respondents said the main concerns regarding the impacts of deer were:

Damage to agricultural crops or grazing (81%);

Road safety issue (80%);

Preventing the establishment of new forests (71%);

Role in the epidemiology of TB in cattle (67%).

In order to tackle the problems 86% of the people who took part in the survey said a “culling of deer is needed”.

A total of 78% of people who participated in the consultation also said supports for landowners to manage deer is required while 69% said a domestic venison industry should be expanded.

DAFM had previously outlined that “the information provided by respondents will inform the development of a national deer management strategy”.

A Deer Management Strategy Group made up of representatives from DAFM, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Coillte was reconvened last year for the first time in four years.

The group was originally tasked with “developing a sustainable deer management strategy for Ireland in consultation with stakeholders”.

According to DAFM: “The engagement of key stakeholders and the wider public will be key to the development, finalisation and implementation of this strategy”.

The Deer Management Strategy Group now plans to hold a series of stakeholder working groups to develop recommendations for “managing the deer population effectively”.

According to DAFM these groups will “focus on development of the venison market, encouraging collaboration among stakeholders, necessary legislative changes, training and education initiatives and land management solutions”.

The group, chaired by Teddy Cashman, intends to publish its final report in the early autumn.