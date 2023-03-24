Deer hunting licence application forms for the 2023/2024 season are now available on the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s (NPWS) website, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLH) has announced.

Guidance notes are also available and those wishing to apply have been reminded that they must do so before July, if they wish to have their deer hunting licence processed on time.

More than 6,200 licences were approved by the NPWS last year which marked the second time in a row that more than 6,000 were issued, and it is believed a similar number will be applied for this year.

However, the introduction of mandatory certification training for first-time deer hunters was also introduced last year, a requirement which is expected to remain in place this season.

Speaking about the opening of the season, Minister of State in the DHLH Malcolm Noonan said he is “pleased that the NPWS is ready to open the doors for the submission of all applications for the coming season”.

“Deer populations are causing significant challenges, not least to natural woodland regeneration.

“We need to take action, and the establishment of the Deer Management Strategy Group under the stewardship of the Chair, Teddy Cashman, is a significant step forward in addressing the issues,” he added.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has established a Deer Management Strategy Group, which the NPWS has been working with to find solutions to problems created by increasing deer numbers in Ireland.

These include animal health issues, the spread of bovine tuberculosis (TB), biodiversity impacts and road safety threats, which have led to numerous calls for a widespread deer cull.

“I am delighted to support my colleague Minister Charlie McConologue in DAFM as we reach out to stakeholders to find practical, lasting and impactful solutions to deer management in Ireland.

“My department also remains committed to modernising the deer licensing process to ensure a seamless transition from a paper based process to an online service,” concluded Minister Noonan.