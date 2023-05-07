The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will increase the amount of money it spends on climate-related research and innovation to more than €25 million by 2025, according to Minister of State, Martin Heydon.

Speaking at the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) Summit, which takes place in Washington DC, today (Monday, May 8) Minister Heydon, who has responsibility for research and innovation at DAFM, will outline details of the funding boost.

In his remarks to the Summit’s Ministerial Meeting, Heydon will announce that the Irish government’s plan is to “provide for an increase of just under €9.5 million compared to 2020 “and it will bring its total investment in climate-related research to “over €25 million out to 2025”.

Minister Heydon will say: “We need even more science, research, and innovation in our food production systems to ensure not only that we continue to produce food but also that we do so more sustainably.

“Already our investment is yielding tangible tools for farmers and the agri-food sector to reduce emissions. For example, we recently had a major breakthrough in how to select and breed lower methane emitting cattle through a €3 million department funded project called GreenBreed“.

AIM4C is a joint initiative by the United States and the United Arab Emirates which is designed to bring governments from around the world and organisations together “to increase and accelerate investment and support for agriculture and food systems innovation for climate action”.

It is currently supported by 275 governmental and non-governmental partners.

Minister Heydon will also announce in Washington today that Ireland intends to join a global initiative to “accelerate the development of methane mitigating technologies for livestock systems”.

“Our intention is to join the Aim for Climate Innovation Sprint known as the Enteric Fermentation R+D Accelerator.

“The focus areas of the Sprint, which include feed additives and genetic tools to reduce methane emissions, are closely aligned with Irelands existing research priorities.

We know there is promising technologies in development, we now need to accelerate their deployment across industry and at farm level,” Minister Heydon will outline.

Also sharing the stage today at the US event will be former US Vice President Al Gore, Tom Vilsack, US Secretary of Agriculture, and Minister at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Mariam Almheiri.

Separately Minister Heydon will take the opportunity in Washington DC to announce a new Irish Aid – USAID collaboration to “advance sustainable food systems in Malawi”.

According to Minister Heydon, Ireland together with USAID will invest US$75 million (approximately €68 million) in Malawi under an AIM for Climate Innovation Sprint initiative.