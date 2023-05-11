The proposed EU Nature Restoration Law is continuing to attract criticism in the European Parliament, with one Fine Gael MEP saying that the legislation “will do little for biodiversity”.

Colm Markey spoke in the European Parliament yesterday (Wednesday, May 10), where he described the proposal as “particularly problematic”.

The parliament was discussing the role of farmers in the ‘green transition’ in yesterday’s debate.

Markey told his fellow MEPs that farmers accept that there is a biodiversity and environmental crisis, and that they want to be part of the solution.

“They understand biodiversity and they understand the environment better than anybody does. They work in it every day,” he said.

“The proposed legislation – nature restoration in particularly – does little to enhance biodiversity,” Markey added.

According to the Ireland Midlands-Northwest MEP, the proposal, in its current form, runs counter to food production.

“Drawing lines on a map does little to enhance biodiversity. There’s a fundamental problem. The current legislation pits food production against environment.

“It puts [food production and the environment] on the opposite end of the same spectrum. We need to enable biodiversity to flourish in an active productive model. If we don’t do this, it quite simply won’t work,” he commented.

Markey added: “We need to stop legislating and stop pontificating. We need to empower, enable and work with [farmers]. That’s how we get real change in agriculture.”

The Fine Gael MEP said that he will not be in a position to vote for the legislation in its current form when it comes to a vote in plenary (full) session of the parliament.

Markey’s comments echo those of Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, who has also indicated that he will not be voting in favour of the EU Nature Restoration Law in its current form.

Kelleher said that he is “unable to support” any form of the law that would include mandatory rewetting targets on member states.

According to the Ireland South MEP, the measures currently on the table in the parliament are even more damaging to the farming community in Ireland than the original proposal from the European Commission.