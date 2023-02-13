The Minister of State of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett is leading a trade mission to Germany this week to promote Irish organic produce.

The visit begins today (Monday, February 13) in Berlin and then moves to Nuremberg on Tuesday and Wednesday for BIOFACH, the world’s largest organic trade fair.

The minister will officially open Bord Bia’s Ireland stand where Irish organic companies are showcasing their products to international buyers at the trade event.

Trade mission

BIOFACH is part of a global network of organic trade fairs which also take place in the USA, Brazil, China, India, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

A series of meetings are planned during the event with retailers, processors and the food service industry representatives to promote the Irish organic food brand.

“A crucial step in our organic journey is driving new market opportunities for Irish organic produce. This is why I’m leading this trade mission to Germany this week,” the minister said.

“The presence of many Irish organic companies at BIOFACH is a resounding vote of confidence in the quality and ambition of our organic Irish produce.

“There are 25,000 visitors and buyers from more than 100 countries expected here and I want to make sure that as large an audience as possible hear the Irish organic message.”

Prior to attending BIOFACH, Minister Hackett will also take part in a number of bilateral meetings at the Bundestag in Berlin. Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia chief executive

Jim O’ Toole, Bord Bia chief executive and newly-appointed Bord Bia organic sector manager Emmet Doyle, will also take part in the trade mission.

Speaking at BIOFACH, Jim O’Toole, said: “Over the past 12 months, Bord Bia has intensified its investment in this important sector to support the increased commitment to organics at farm level.

“BIOFACH has long played a central role in Bord Bia’s promotional and business development activity, and we are again supporting Irish organic producers with a dedicated Origin Green Ireland stand playing host to eight companies spanning multiple sectors,” he added.

Organic Farming Scheme

As had been anticipated, Minister Hackett has also confirmed today that all applicants to the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) will be accepted this week.

Organic farmers whose contracts expired at the end of 2022 and reapplied will also receive confirmation that they have been accepted into the scheme.

“I was delighted that we had over 2,000 new applications from farmers for the Organic Farming Scheme for 2023. I can confirm this week that all eligible applicants will be accepted into the scheme immediately.

“Applicants will this week receive their approval which will provide them with a five-year Organic Farming Scheme contract commencing on January 1, 2023.

“This significant investment by government in our organic sector with a target of reaching 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030 is hugely ambitious but we are making real progress already,” Hackett said.