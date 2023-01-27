All farmers who applied to participate in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) for 2023 are expected to receive letters in the coming weeks to confirm that they have been accepted into the scheme.

The Organic Farming Scheme provides financial support to farmers to encourage production of organic foods.

Organics chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Fergal Byrne has welcomed the inclusion of all applicants to the scheme.

He said: “ICSA understands that some 2,134 applications were submitted by the 9 December, 2022 deadline and that all of those farmers are set to be accepted.

“Notifications of acceptance into the scheme are scheduled to be sent out over the next four to six weeks.”

Byrne was speaking following today’s (Friday, January 27) meeting of the Organics Strategy Forum held in Backweston, Co. Kildare.

Byrne said farmers will have another opportunity to join the Organic Farming Scheme later in the year.

“The scheme will open again for applications in October of this year, and I would encourage all farmers to consider the option of switching over to organic production,” he said.

Organic Farming

Earlier this week, Minister of state with responsibility for organics, Pippa Hackett sais that increasing the number of organic farmers and developing markets for Irish produce will be among the key priorities for the Organic Strategy Forum this year.

The stakeholder group was established in April by Minister Hackett, and has 24 members, which is chaired by former Bord Bia director turned consultant, Padraig Brennan.

It comprises representatives from relevant state agencies, farm bodies, organic food processors and organic certification bodies.

The government has set a target of 7.5% of land being farmed organically in Ireland by 2030 compared to 2% in 2021.

To be eligible for payment under the Organic Farming Scheme, farmers must:

Produce livestock and crop products according to European Union organic standards;

Complete an approved training course;

Farm and manage the land included in the application;

Register with, and be approved as, an organic operator by a private inspection body;

Have a minimum farm area of 3ha – except for horticultural producers where the minimum farm area is ha.

Partial conversion

Partial conversion of the farm to organic farming is allowed: