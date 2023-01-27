Copa-Cogeca, the umbrella group representing farmers and agricultural co-operatives in the EU, has welcomed moves by Sweden to make the bioeconomy a focus of its EU presidency.

Sweden took over the presidency of the Council of the EU at the start of the year. These presidential terms alternate between member states every six months.

Despite the European Commission encouraging member states to develop actions to grow the bioeconomy over the last 10 years, the bioeconomy was not integrated as part of the European Green Deal.

This, according to Copa-Cogeca, has resulted in limited attention paid to the issue. However, the Swedish presidency seems to be addressing this.

The new Council presidency announced that the bioeconomy would be one of its priorities when its term started, and that it would present its views on the issue during its presidency, with a focus on rural areas.

The topic is expected to come up for discussion when Sweden chairs its first meeting of agriculture and fisheries ministers (the Agriculture and Fisheries Council) on Monday (January 30).

Copa-Cogeca said it welcomed the “pragmatic and consistent approach” of the Swedes.

“It is essential that talks now focus on a better integration of farmers and forest owners into bio-based value chains and on the role of co-operatives in sharing the added-value.”

“In addition, innovations and investments need to continue in a stable manner in agriculture and forestry, as a sustainable circular bioeconomy won’t be possible without sustainable farming practices,” a Copa-Cogeca statement said.

The organisation called for EU policies on the bioeconomy to be coherent and consistent.

According to Copa-Cogeca, the bioeconomy has been “an underused concept among European policy makers recently”.

“The strengthening of the European circular bioeconomy is one of the most concrete options for reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels while strengthening the rural economic fabric and mitigating climate change.”

Bioeconomy projects currently represent over 9% of the EU’s labour force and almost 5% of its GDP.