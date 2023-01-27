The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to honour the long-standing agreement on bovine TB testing.

Under the new regulations, cattle over 36 months of age that are moving from farm to farm or through a mart must have been TB tested in the last six months, or be tested within 30 days after the movement.

The change, which is required under the EU Animal Health Law, is set to come into effect next Wednesday, February 1.

Concerns have been raised by farming organisations in recent weeks about the cost implication for farmers as a result of the standalone tests.

TB testing

IFA Animal Health Committee chair, TJ Maher said that only cows and male animals over 36 months moved to farms for breeding purposes are likely to require either a pre or post movement test.

He called on Minister McConalogue to make a statement on the issue of payment for these tests.

“Failure to clarify the position in relation to payment for this testing requirement would undermine all the work to-date in the TB Financial Working Group, and would effectively tear up an agreement reached for the first time in the 1990s, without any discussion in the TB Programme.”

As part of an agreement reached in the 1990s farmers pay for one herd test a year, at no shorter interval than 10 months, with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) liable for payment for all other legislatively required TB tests on farms.

“IFA came to the TB Forum table with a genuine aspiration to make positive progress in reducing the TB levels, while also reducing the burden of controls on farmers.

“We have taken a fair and reasonable approach to all discussions and difficult decisions have been made along the way.

“Farmers have taken on board additional controls on their farms; tightened controls around higher risk practices; and have committed to increased funding towards improved financial support schemes.

“We want to drive forward with reducing the levels of TB which will require more difficult decisions that will impact directly on our farms,” he said.

The IFA chair said if the minister and DAFM ignore the agreement on payment for testing, “farmers cannot be expected to continue in good faith on this journey”.

He added that the payment issue has impacted discussions within the new TB Forum structure.

“Farmers are just asking the minister to confirm he will be paying for this test in order to ensure the positive and proactive engagement that has taken place between farmers and his officials continue as we collectively strive to reduce TB levels,” Maher said.