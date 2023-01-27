Applications for 2023 nitrates derogation can now be submitted via the agfood portal on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) website.

Announcing the opening of the portal today (January 27), the agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue also stated that nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements for cattle up to November 30, 2022 are also available.

The department has strongly encouraged dairy farmers who have not availed of a derogation in the past to consult with their agricultural advisor and assess their need for one.

Consultation with advisors is also important following the introduction of new excretion rate bands for dairy cows, which took effect on January 1, 2023.

These bands are: 80kg/N/cow, 92kg/N/cow and 106kgN/cow per year.

Prior to the introduction of these bands, all dairy cows were considered equal in terms of their yearly nutrient excretion rate, which was set at 89kg/N.

In a statement, the DAFM outlined how herds will be categorised into these bands.

“To reflect differences in nutrient output as milk yield increases, from 2023 onwards, each dairy herd will be confirmed annually as being in one of the three bands based on the herd’s average milk yield/cow.

“Applying for a nitrates derogation may assist these dairy farmers to comply with the limits set out in the nitrates regulations,” it added.

Speaking about the opening of the portal, Minister McConalogue said the nitrates derogation provides eligible farmers with the opportunity to farm at a higher stocking rate without putting water quality at risk.

“The derogation is subject to certain strict conditions designed to protect the environment and meet the requirements of the Nitrates Directive.

“All farmers have an important role to play in protecting our environment particularly those farming more intensively, and it is crucial that we protect and restore our waters as soon as possible to maintain the nitrates derogation at current levels into the future,” he stated.

He commended the efforts made by farmers across Ireland around protecting water quality, which he said “is crucial to a healthy environment”.

“The nitrates derogation is contingent on meeting water quality standards, and these measures are designed to protect water quality and where appropriate to also provide biodiversity benefits,” he concluded.

The closing date for applications is March 31, 2023. Farmers who applied for a derogation last year have also been reminded that they must submit fertiliser accounts for 2022 by the same date.