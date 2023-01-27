The weekend is set to see mixed weather generally, with occasional outbreaks of rain.

Any frost and fog will clear this morning (Friday, January 27) with some bright or sunny spells developing, the best of these across the east and southwest.

While many areas will be dry, thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain will gradually move into the west and northwest counties later this afternoon or evening.

It will be a cool day, with highest temperatures of 6° to 9° in just light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Outbreaks of rain will move down from the northwest overnight, tending to fizzle out with much of the southeast staying fully dry. Some fog patches will also appear.

Oy will be coldest and clearest early tonight across the south and east, with perhaps a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures of 0° to 5°, in mostly light southwest breezes.

Tomorrow (Saturday, January 28) will be rather cloudy and dull across Leinster and Munster with lingering patches of light rain and mist, though generally dry. Brighter elsewhere with some sunny spells and mostly dry conditions.

Highest temperatures of 7° to 10° with light southwest breezes veering northwesterly.

Saturday night will be rather cold but mostly dry in just light southwest breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2° to 6°, with a touch of frost in the south and east under broken cloud.

Cloudy outbreaks of rain will mainly affect Connacht and Ulster on Sunday (January 29), turning heavier there later in the day.

It will be generally dry elsewhere for daylight hours with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, though some rain will arrive during the evening. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 11° in freshening westerly winds.

It will become drier overnight under broken cloud with moderating westerly winds. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 7°.

Monday (January 30) will see dry weather overall for daylight hours with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Low cloud and drizzle will arrive into Atlantic counties later though. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 10° in mostly moderate west to southwest breezes.