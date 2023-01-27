The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is preparing to host the 2023 European Holstein and Red Holstein Confederation conference in Dublin.

The event, entitled “Farming with Nature – Future Proof the Cow”, will take place from April 26-29 in the Castleknock Hotel.

The conference was launched at the recent IHFA All-Ireland Awards in Portlaoise this week.

IHFA

As the premier Holstein herdbook event in Europe, the event will include the EHRC Annual General Meeting (AGM).

There will be sessions focused on Holstein genetics for all systems, new trends, digitalisation on farms and cows of the future.

Among the guest speakers will be Lars Nielsenm, chief breeding and production officer at Viking Genetics, Dr. Finbar Mulligan from University College Dublin (UCD) , Dr. Donagh Berry of Teagasc and Dr. Siobhan Ring from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Delegates will visit the UCD Lyons research herd and the Monamore herd owned by Tom Kelly.

The Emerald Expo show and a gala ball will also feature as part of the conference, sponsored by FBD.

The event is open to farmers, industry experts and Holstein enthusiasts; those interested in attending can register on the IHFA website.

EHRC

The EHRC was established in 1966 to improve, develop and promote the Holstein and Red Holstein breed.

The group established the European Show which is due to return this year following a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EHRC also operates European Judging conferences for individuals wishing to join the European Holstein Judges Panel.

The panel was formed to harmonise judging across Europe; standardising showring protocols, judges assessment and reason giving techniques.

There are four Irish judges on the current panel: Paul Hannan; Garry Hurley; Victor Jackson and Gary Jones.