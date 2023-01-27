Agriland can confirm that at least two Irish beef factory chains have started processing cattle that are eligible for export to China.

These beef kills took place today (Friday, January 27) at a number of outlets across the country and half-day kills of suitable cattle took place at other outlets earlier this week.

Beef processors have told Agriland that when the announcement of the market reopening was first made in January of this year, their confidence in exporting any significant volumes of beef to the Asian country was “initially low”.

However, processors have said that this confidence has “grown significantly” over the past number of days as deals are being struck and orders are being placed by customers in China for Irish beef.

For beef to be eligible for the Chinese market, there are a number of strict protocols that must be adhered to.

Pricing

Processors have said that while deals have been struck with Chinese customers for Irish beef, volumes are relatively low.

Agriland understands that any additional value delivered to the Irish market from the demand for beef in China will initially be incorporated into the base price a farmer receives for their beef.

However, assuming the Chinese market develops for Irish beef – which is anticipated to happen – a ‘China-eligible bonus’ may well become available to beef farmers again in the near future.

Eligible for export to China

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the production process for beef eligible for export to China must comply with relevant Chinese, EU, and Irish legislation on animal health, public health and food safety standards.

The department also said: “The exported beef product must also satisfy the import requirements set out in the bilateral beef protocol.”

Herds that have had a case of bovine tuberculosis (TB) identified are ineligible for the Chinese market for 12 months after the case.