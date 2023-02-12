The Irish lamb/hogget price as of the week ending January 28, was just shy of €2.00/kg behind the French price, further compounding the struggles producers are feeling here at home.

Farmers heard from a major processor of sheepmeat in the country just over two weeks ago that the French “tend to look after their own” and these latest prices back that point up.

Whereas here at home, producers are once again facing into further price cuts for hoggets at the start of this week of 5-10c/kg.

The Bord Bia price tracker gives a breakdown of average sheep prices for Ireland’s main competitors on the European and global markets which is showing the French price to be €8.12/kg.

The French price is followed next by Spain at €7.01/kg, which is 88c/kg greater than the Irish price at €6.13/kg.

Ireland is ahead of Great Britain, which recorded an average hogget price of €5.80/kg. Northern Ireland recorded a stronger price of €5.88/kg.

The lower price of hoggets in the UK is also a factor in the struggles of Irish prices farmers, as it’s making the UK much more competitive in the market.

The last two markets analysed show the two major players on the global sheepmeat market are New Zealand and Australia.

The New Zealand average lamb price for the week ending January 28, was €4.08/kg, with the Australian price coming in at €5.19/kg.