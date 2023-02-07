The uncertainty for sheep producers around prices continues to linger going into this week, with factories that remained firm on price last week having knocked 5-10c/kg off hogget prices.

These latest price cuts are a further blow to producers with hoggets ready for marketing, with a slight reprieve in prices two weeks ago of 10-15c/kg being gradually, and in cases fully, eroded again.

Last week, the start of some downward movement in hogget prices was seen, with one factory pulling 10c/kg off its base quote for hoggets.

Elsewhere however, prices remained solid, but those that held prices last week have now eased back their offerings.

Looking at prices this week, Kildare Chilling remains on a base price of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus for hoggets, but is now paying up to 23kg, rather than the 22.5kg quoted last week.

Irish Country Meats is on a base price of €5.90/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus up to a 23kg carcass weight.

Reports from other factories indicate a base price of €5.95/kg – which is back 10c/kg from last week.

This is leaving base quotes at €5.90-6.00/kg, with QA hoggets moving at prices ranging from €6.00-6.10/kg.

Top reported prices are ranging from €6.20-6.30/kg in the main, with deals up to 10c/kg being secured above this level too.

The ewe trade remains unchanged, with base prices ranging from €3.00-3.20/kg and top prices reaching €3.50-3.60/kg.