The rollout of a national programme for the control/eradication of Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) is set to be discussed at a meeting later this month.

According to a statement from Animal Health Ireland (AHI) to Agriland, the decision on whether to go ahead with the programme will be “a matter for the IBR Implementation Group (IMRIG)”, which is due to meet this month.

IBR eradication programme

In the AHI winter 2022 stakeholders newsletter, AHI’s Dr. Maria Guelbenzu gave an update on the progress being made on the implementation of a national IBR eradication programme.

She said that in the final quarter of 2022, the IBR Technical Working Group finalised a national IBR control programme proposal, supported by the Irish IBR model.

The proposal examined factors in relation to IBR, such as the time it would take to achieve eradication and the overall costs.

Guelbenzu explained that the group used a regional model based on Co. Kerry to examine outcomes. This can replicate herd structure, management practices, and transport patterns of the Irish cattle population.

She explained that the trial model incorporates a classification system for Irish herds which brings a detailed understanding of herd types and subtypes and extends beyond simply specifying herds as dairy, beef and mixed herds.

In total, seventeen herd classes were identified in Ireland.

Cost of IBR to farmers

The costs associated with IBR status on Irish dairy farms were also examined.

Based on a herd-level prevalence of 80% and a dairy cow population of 1.55 million, annual losses in the dairy sector as a result of IBR (based on late 2022 milk prices) are estimated at €106 million.