As the calving season is underway on the majority of spring-calving dairy farms, something that should be to the forefront of everyone’s mind is safety.

The calving season is potentially one of the most dangerous times on a farm, as a freshly calved cow has the potential to be the most dangerous animal on a farm.

Dairy cows are generally seen as quieter than their suckler counterparts – but they can still be dangerous.

Here is a refresher of what you should keep in mind this calving season.

Calving safety

It is important to avoid taking risks that could result in getting injured or potentially even killed.

You should ensure that the calving area has adequate space and is well bedded. It should also be tidy, free from obstructions and have good lighting.

Cows should be handled in a separate pen to other animals, using a properly functioning calving gate.

Any required equipment such as the calving jack/ropes should be checked that they are fit for purpose and be close to hand for when calving begins.

When removing the calf from the cow, you should remove the cow from the pen before attempting to remove the calf, and always have an escape route planned.

Furthermore, remember to never turn your back on the cow.

Although it is important to encourage any interest that young children may have, they should be kept away from the calving area and/or cows calving.

It is also important to know your limitations and not to be afraid to ask for help when you require it.

Fatalities

The latest statistics available from the Health and Safety Authority show that 35% of livestock-related fatalities on farms during the years 2011-2020 were due to being attacked by a cow with a calf.

Source: HSA

It is likely that the statistics for injuries that occurred on farms are similar, which highlights the need for caution this calving season.

Remember to keep safety to the forefront of your mind this spring and that really, there is no such thing as a quiet cow.