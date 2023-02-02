The uncertainty for sheep producers around prices continues to linger on with signs of the trade improving last week having been shaken as the week has progressed this week.

Base quotes last week had lifted in some factories by 10-15c/kg for hoggets and those factories that did lift prices have remained firm on those prices so far this week.

The factory that has put a stir in the trade is Kildare Chilling who has lowered its base offering for hoggets by 10c/kg today (Thursday, February 2).

Kildare Chilling is now sitting on a base price of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus for hoggets up to 22.5kg – back from €6.10/kg earlier in the week.

Irish Country Meats on the other hand is sitting firm on a base price of €5.95/kg but is offering a greater QA bonus of 20c/kg up to a 23kg carcass weight.

Reports from other factories indicate a base price of €6.05/kg – similar to the start of the week.

This is leaving QA hoggets moving at prices ranging from €6.10-6.20/kg.

Top reported prices, similar to earlier in the week, remain from €6.25-6.40/kg in the main, with deals up to 10c/kg being secured above this level too.

One reprieve for producers drafting ewes for processing is that Kildare Chilling has lifted its base price for ewes from earlier in the week by 10c/kg to €3.20/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

Other factories remain on a base price of €3.00/kg for ewes, with top reported prices continuing at €3.50-3.60/kg.