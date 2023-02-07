The weather this week is set to be mostly dry with some light drizzle in place. However, there will be some frosty nights.

Most areas will see sunny spells today (Tuesday, February 7), with patchy rain and drizzle extending slowly from the northwest, though many areas will stay fully dry.

Clearer, brighter conditions will extend from the northwest later. Highest temperatures will be of 8° to 11° in near calm conditions.

It will be mostly dry tonight with some clear spells, along with mist and fog patches, and isolated drizzle. Some frost will set in where clear skies persist.

Advertisement

It will be cold tonight, with lowest temperatures of -1° to 4° with light to moderate southerly breezes, freshening along Atlantic coasts overnight.

It will be largely dry tomorrow (Wednesday, February 8), apart from patchy drizzle across the west and northwest. A band of rain will develop from the northwest and track eastwards through the late evening.

The best of any sunny spells tomorrow will occur in the south and east. Highest temperatures should be 8° to 10°. Becoming windy as southwesterly winds increase fresh to strong.

A band of rain will continue to move down from the northwest on Wednesday night. Some frost and ice will form later under clearing skies. Lowest temperatures will be -2° to +3°, coldest in the south, in moderating westerly breezes.

Advertisement

Thursday (February 9) will see a cold and frosty or icy start but with good sunshine too. Most areas will stay dry with just light westerly breezes, though a few passing showers will occur across northern counties. It will be cool but pleasant, with highest temperatures of 7° to 9°.

There will be some frost early on Thursday night, ahead of increasing cloud and patchy drizzle, mainly across the west. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 0° to 4°, in moderate southwest winds.

The weather will take a somewhat duller turn on Friday (February 10), with breezier conditions, low cloud and some outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

Some sunny spells are likely across the midlands and east. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 12° in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

There will be some clear spells overnight Friday, with light outbreaks of rain or drizzle continuing. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7° with light to moderate southwesterly winds.