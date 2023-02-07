Nearly two thirds of UK dog owners that responded to NFU Mutual’s most recent livestock worrying survey admitted that their dogs chase animals.

The same amount of respondents (64%) said they also let their dog roam off-lead in the countryside, and 40% admitted that their pets do not always come back when called.

However, almost half (46%) believe their dog is not capable of injuring or killing livestock.

The National Farmers’ Union’s rural insurance branch (NFU Mutual) released the results of a survey, which was answered by over 1,100 UK dog owners, today (Tuesday, February 7).

Following the results, it concluded that many dog owners are unaware that even if their pet chases sheep and doesn’t make contact, the distress and exhaustion can cause a pregnant ewe to die or miscarry or separate lambs from their mothers.

NFU Mutual estimates that farm animals worth £165,000 were severely injured or killed by dogs in Northern Ireland last year, which has prompted it to call for dog owners to ensure their pets are under control around livestock as lambing season gets underway.

Martin Malone, Northern Ireland manager at NFU Mutual, said it is clear that dog owners in Northern Ireland are blind to the risk their pets pose to livestock.

“We’ve heard reports from farmers that dog walkers are becoming more distracted, often on their mobile phones with their pets out of sight, and seemingly unaware of the carnage their dog could cause,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic saw a huge boom in dog ownership as many people purchased puppies for the first time, yet these may not have been trained properly or be familiar with farm animals.

“It is concerning that these now fully grown dogs will be visiting farmland as we get into spring at a time when pregnant ewes and newborn lambs are vulnerable.

“That is why we are calling for dog owners to be responsible and accept their pets, however friendly, are capable of chasing and attacking farm animals and should be kept on a lead when walked anywhere near livestock.”

Livestock worrying an ‘ongoing concern’

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), in response to the findings of the survey, has said livestock worrying is an “ongoing concern” for the union and its members.

“Our farmers are custodians of the countryside and they take care of the areas that the public enjoy with their dogs,” UFU president, William Irvine said.

“The findings from the survey on dog owners’ attitude and actions is difficult reading for farmers.

“With spring lambing approaching, ewes are heavily pregnant and any chase by dogs no matter how small can result in an ewe aborting her unborn lambs, with injury or death causing lasting impacts on the flock and serious losses for farmer.

“No matter the breed or size, every dog is a threat to livestock and owners need to be extremely cautious. It is essential that dog owners make sure their dog is on a lead at all times and ensure that they have complete control.

“This is the only way to ensure no harm comes to livestock and that walkers and their pets can enjoy the countryside peacefully.”