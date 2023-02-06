Farmers flocked to Granard Mart in their hundreds on Thursday night (February 2) for the Midlands Agri Consultants farmers’ information evening.

The viewing areas of both sale rings were packed with both young and old farmers who came along to hear what the Midlands Agri Consultancy boss Paul Belton and his team of agri-advisors and guest speakers had to say about the changes to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), nitrates, schemes, agri finance, and other issues affecting farm families.

Belton began the evening by briefly explaining the basic requirements needed to obtain a herd number.

He said that to obtain a herd number, farmers must have access to at least 3ha of owned or leased land along with a crush to handle animals and a shed with a concrete floor to house a sick animal.

He then gave an overview of the changes in the direct payments to farmers under the new CAP and outlined how these will effect different farmers.

Next up was agri advisor Thomas Quinn who gave an overview of the new suckler cow scheme, the Suckler Cow Efficiency Programme (SCEP), explaining its measures and payment rates.

Quinn then gave an overview of the Dairy Beef Calf Scheme and explained some of the changes that are coming down the line in this.

Agri-advisor Ciara Brady explained the new Sheep Improvement Scheme, which closed for applications last month, and outlined the measures that can be taken for farmers to become eligible for payment.

One of the topics that attracted significant interest was that of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), and the changes which are being made to it.

Belton and Quinn explained that TAMS II has now closed and TAMS III will be open in the coming weeks.

Belton outlined that dairy equipment will be available for a 120-cow farm or a number that will be maintained for five years and also outlined that women farmers aged between 41 and 65 will qualify for the 60% TAMS grant.

Agri-advisor Aisling Kiernan explained the changes that have been made to nitrates regulations and noted changes in management that some farmers in the region may have to make.

The event also heard from a number of guest speakers including AXA Insurance’s Barry Clarke and AIB bank’s Eamonn O’Reilly.

The event drew to a close with a raffle, afterwhich refreshments were provided for farmers who attended the event.

About Midlands Agri Consultants

Midlands Agri Consultants caters for over 1,000 farmers across the midlands, northwest, east and north regions.

The team includes four Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) accredited agricultural consultants.