This week’s factory quotes see several of the larger factory outlets put forward quotes 5-10c/kg lower for all types of cattle.

Prices had been remaining relatively steady for the past three months and the move to reduce quotes will come as a surprise to many beef finishers.

The total number of beef cattle slaughtered to date, this year, is back by over 31,500 head.

This month last year saw beef prices reach their peak before dropping off in June and the supply/demand scenario would have suggested beef price would have remained at least steady, if not increased over the coming weeks.

Factory quotes – heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.20-5.25/kg on the grid while steers are generally being quoted at 5c/kg less.

Breed bonuses on Angus and Hereford heifers and steers remain available and range anywhere from 15-30c/kg.

The number of steers slaughtered to date, this year, is back by just under 11,000 head on last year, while the heifer kill is back by 9,800.

Cows

Cow price varies largely between outlets and the lower quotes last week have held prices for this week, while the higher quotes last week have reduced for this week.

In the final week of April, 64% of all cows slaughtered graded a P. A total of 20% of all cows slaughtered in the final week of April had a fat score of 2= or below, and could therefore be deemed as ‘short of flesh’.

Up to €5.10/kg is still on the table for U-grade cows with R-grade cows being quoted at €4.90-5.00/kg.

Cows grading O and P are being quoted at €4.60/kg and €4.50/kg respectively but some outlets have reduced quotes further on O- and P-grade cows.

In the first week of May, as high as €5.10/kg was paid for O3 grade cows with the average O=3=grade cow price being €4.80/kg in the same week.

The overall cow kill is back by over 3,200 head to date, this year.

Bulls

Factory quotes for under-24-month bulls are still at €5.35/kg and €5.25/kg for bulls grading U and R respectively, with bulls grading O and P being quoted at €5.10/kg and €5.00/kg respectively.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.15/kg on the grid.

Some sites are paying substantially more than others for bulls and the prices reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show as high as €5.78/kg was paid for U+2+ grade young bulls in the first week of May.