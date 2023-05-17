The North Eastern Charolais Club is set to host a new ‘Rising Stars Calf Show’ for pedigree Charolais calves.

The new show, in its first year, is proving to be drawing a lot of attention from breeders in the northeast.

It will take place this Saturday (May 20) at Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co. Cavan at 12:00p.m.

Charolais calf show

Speaking to Agriland about the inaugural calf show, the club’s secretary, Michael Carey stated: “The club’s committee suggested this idea of the calf show back in February and from the minute we started planning it, the help and encouragement we received has been great.

“We can’t thank Ballyjamesduff Mart, the Irish Charolais Cattle Society and our class sponsors enough for their support.”

“We have eight classes and a great number of entries in all classes, which has exceeded our expectations.

“The sole idea and purpose of the show is to allow breeders to bring their calves to a secure showing area to help train and settle any nerves in their haltered calves.”

Carey went onto explain that the club also plans to host a club trip on the July 8, for its members to visit both the Breffni98 pedigree Charolais herd and Country Crest’s large-scale commercial finishing operation.

There will also be a North Eastern Herds Competition for members later on this summer. Source: Tricia Kennedy

CF52 straw up for grabs

One of the eye-catching prizes on the day is a straw of the legendary Charolais bull, Doonally New (CF52).

The winner of the Overall Champion Calf title on the day will secure this gem of a prize, which was kindly donated by CR Solar/Glera Charolais herd.

Judging will be taking place at 12:00p.m sharp and the North Eastern Charolais club said it is looking forward to welcoming both exhibitors and spectators on the day.

SCEP Talk

Once the calf show is over, around 2:30p.m, Ballyjamesduff Mart has organised a talk about the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

This will be for farmers in the area that want to learn more about the scheme before the deadline for applications next Monday (May 22).

Farmers will learn about the key boxes they are going to have to tick in order to comply with the new scheme.

There will be also be a questions and answers session along with a demonstration/comparison of a five-star-rated and a one-star-rated suckler cows.