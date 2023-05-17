Dairy co-op Aurivo has announced the appointment of Declan Marren as its farm profitability and sustainability manager.

Marren is from a farming background in Tourlestrane, Co. Sligo. He holds a degree in agricultural science from University College Dublin (UCD), graduating in 2011, after which he spent four years at the Teagasc Beef Research Centre.

While there, he worked on bull beef production systems and maximising the amount of grazed grass in the diet of the finishing animal.

In 2015, Marren joined Teagasc as an education officer, teaching the Green Cert to students based out of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim.

He then spent time in Scotland, moving back to Ireland in 2020.

Commenting on Marren’s appointment, Donal Tierney, chief executive of Aurivo, said: “We are delighted to welcome Declan to the Aurivo team. Declan will work with our suppliers to enhance the social and environmental sustainability of our farmers, providing a key focus on economic sustainability.

“The Aurivo farm profitability programme provides support and advice to our farmers with the most up-to-date information, that will enable them to run their farms in the most profitable way,” Tierney added.

The Aurivo CEO said: “We encourage our farmers to engage with the programme, which is now more important than ever as agriculture works through the changing requirements.”

Aurivo granted permission for solar

In other Aurivo news, the business has been granted planning permission to install solar panels at its processing plant in Co. Roscommon.

The processor is proposing to build ground mounted solar panels on a 5.78ha site at Lung, Ballaghaderreen.

Aurivo said that the panels will supply renewable electricity directly to its dairy processing facility in Ballaghaderreen.

The development includes a transformer building, new access road, and security fencing.

A Natura Impact Statement was submitted to the local authority as part of the planning application.

Planners at Roscommon County Council granted 30-year permission for the solar panel installation subject, to 20 conditions.

A construction traffic management plan and schedule of works will have to be agreed with the local authority prior to Aurivo undertaking work at the site.

The council said that all existing field boundaries at the site, including trees and hedgerows, must be retained.

A “glint and glare” assessment of the solar panels will be carried out on an annual basis, for a minimum period of 10 years.