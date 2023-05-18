Breathing new life into vacant and derelict houses on farmland could help to alleviate the housing demand in the country, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Speaking at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine yesterday (Wednesday, May 17), IFA deputy president Brain Rushe said that these buildings, if properly utilised, could play a role in dealing with the housing crisis.

The committee was meeting on the topic of revitalising vacant and derelict houses on farmland.

“During a time of such housing needs, revitalising derelict and vacant houses on farmland is an option.

“We need to ensure that such houses that already exist are being fully used, and a specific policy is in place to tackle the blight of vacancy and dereliction which is a feature of many villages and communities in rural Ireland,” Rushe said.

He added: “While it might not contribute the most significant [amount] of development, it should be possible to bring much needed vacant houses onto the market in locations that will make an impact on housing needs in many towns and villages.”

Rushe was joined at the committee by IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chairperson Alice Doyle, who told the committee that the revitalisation of vacant and derelict homes can have a positive effect on the “survival” of rural communities.

“Farmhouse revitalisation is essential to rural and farming communities, adding a level of vibrancy into rural areas which is critical for these locations to prosper,” she said.

Doyle called for those who are from farms to be able to live in their own homes on that farm, whether it be in the re-use of old builds, or new builds.

“It will enable the person to continue to live in their local community, raise a family in their local community, have the support of family and neighbours, and relieve pressure for housing in busy urban centres,” she added.