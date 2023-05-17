The revitalisation of vacant and derelict houses on farmland will be discussed by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Wednesday, May 17).

Topics up for debate will include available grants and additional supports which could be provided to help farmers and others in rural Ireland to bring vacant and derelict homes back as viable housing stock.

Restoring vacant or derelict houses on farms brings a number of benefits, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Jackie Cahill said ahead of the meeting today.

“These include providing much-needed homes in a housing crisis, keeping young people on farms and helping to create a new generation of farmers, and providing economic and social rejuvenation in rural towns and villages.

“Renovating existing housing can also contribute to meeting our climate targets as such work involves less carbon emissions than new builds,” Deputy Cahill said.

From 5:30p.m today the meeting in committee room three will hear from representatives of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV).

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); Macra; the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA); and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) will speak before the committee from 6:30p.m.

In a statement provided to the committee, the IFA said that during a time of high housing needs, revitalising derelict and vacant houses on farmland is “much needed”.

The association said that houses which already exist must be fully used, and a specific pathway must be determined to tackle vacancy and dereliction, which are features of many villages and communities in rural Ireland.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant offers up to €50,000 to renovate a property that has been vacant for at least two years and was built up to and including 2007.

If the refurbishment costs exceed the standard grant rate, a top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 is available, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

While the government’s scheme is a “step in the right direction”, there needs to be more awareness communicated to local communities, the IFA said in a statement provided to the committee.