Kerry Group’s dairy division, Kerry Dairy Ireland, is launching a new adult nutrition product in China aimed at older consumers.

Manufactured in Charleville, Co. Cork, the formula contains “a blend of milk powder and science-backed ingredients” to support immune, muscle, bone, and cognitive health.

The company said the product, being marketed as “Origimel”, will meet local demand for premium, sustainable and grass-fed dairy products.

Kerry Dairy Ireland said that the product is targeted at “ageing consumers who are seeking nutritional beverages to maintain and improve their health”.

It will be marketed and distributed by United Field, a specialist in the sale of health and wellness products, and will carry Bord Bia’s grass-fed logo.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), China has one of the fasting growing populations of older people in the world.

28% of the Chinese population is expected to be aged over 60 by 2040.

Kerry Dairy Ireland, which has over 20 years’ experience in the Chinese market, said that Irish dairy products are viewed as “premium amongst more affluent consumers”.

The processor said there is a growing opportunity in China for fortified dairy products as the middle class expands. Pat Murphy, chief executive of Kerry Dairy Ireland

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Pat Murphy, chief executive of Kerry Dairy Ireland, said: “We are delighted to introduce this new product to the Chinese market.

“The needs of Chinese consumers are changing, with an emerging focus on healthy ageing amongst the older population.

“Origimel supports the health of consumers through science-backed ingredients such as Wellmune and nutritious grass-fed dairy protein,” he said.

The product is set to be showcased at SIAL Shanghai, China’s largest food and beverage trade show, which is taking place this week (May 18-20).

The event will be attended by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, who is leading one of the first trade missions to China since Covid-19 in cooperation with Bord Bia.