Bord Bia will host 14 Irish companies as part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) trade mission to China this week.

This is the first trade mission to the Asian country since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in three years of restricted borders.

The focus of the trade mission, led by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, is to raise the profile of Irish food and drink with customers in Beijing and Shanghai.

As part of the trade mission, the nine meat and five dairy companies will exhibit at SIAL Shanghai, China’s largest food and beverage trade show.

The trade mission will begin in Beijing today (Monday, May 15) with bilateral government meetings between Irish and Chinese officials, while Bord Bia facilitates a series of meetings with customers of Irish food and drink.

Agriland will be in attendance for the Shanghai-leg of the trade mission bringing up-to-date information from the events as they unfold.

Bord Bia

Last year, Irish agri-food exports to China were valued at €722 million, of which €683 million was food and drink.

Advertisement

A major focus of this trade mission will be on the upcoming promotion of Irish beef and pigmeat across China in both retail and foodservice channels.

The visit will also include an EU meat trade seminar in Shanghai and a chef masterclass in Beijing.

These events will bring together two of Bord Bia’s EU co-funded campaigns – European Beef and Lamb – Ireland, working with nature and European Pork and Poultry – Excellence in Food Safety and Quality Assurance.

China

Irish dairy exports to China have grown significantly in the past decade, due to demand for infant formula.

This demand has declined in recent years as Chinese consumers have turned to domestic brands.

Bord Bia said that there is now an increased focus on health and wellness in the categories of sports nutrition, adult nutrition and food for special medical purposes.

The agency will host the ‘Irish Dairy Industry Development Seminar’ to connect Irish dairy companies with customers to better understand markets and consumer needs in China.

Advertisement

The trade mission will also promote the Irish seafood and drink industry. Irish whiskey exports to mainland China grew almost sevenfold between 2018-2022. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Speaking ahead of the trade mission, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “With the resumption of Irish beef exports to the market this is an excellent opportunity to further promote the sector in China and to communicate Ireland’s grass-fed and premium farming credentials for both meat and dairy.

“It is timely that it is our first trip to China in three years as it comes amid an improved economic outlook plus a growing demand for value-added dairy ingredients to complement the fast-growing Chinese dairy sector.”

Bord Bia chief executive, Jim O’Toole said that there are a range of consumer trends and changing behaviours in the Chinese market which provide opportunities for Irish exporters.

“China has one of the largest populations in the world and its GDP per capita has increased tenfold in the last 20 years, making it the world’s second largest economy today.

“A growing middle class with high disposable incomes in Chinese cities is creating an aspirational consumer base, with an increasing interest in premium food products and access to sophisticated digital retail platforms.

“Irish exporters are ideally placed to service these consumer demands, as Ireland’s focus on sustainably produced high-quality food and drink exports, backed by the Origin Green programme, offers the perfect solution to this growing Chinese market,” he said.