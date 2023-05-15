The final spring bull sale hosted by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association finished on a high, with the highest price, average, and clearance rate of the year recorded at the sale.

The event took place in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary at Central Auctions Mart on Thursday, May 4, and a 100% clearance rate was seen on the day with the average price resting at over €3,660.

Topping the trade on the day was Goulding Paddy Y312. This March 2022-born bull was sired by Clara Swanky, who also sired the two top-priced bulls at the association’s sale in Thurles the previous week.

Boasting five stars down the line with a massive carcass weight figure of +23.8kg, he sold for €5,100.

With a Dairy Beef Index (DBI) of €143, which is above the breed average, Goulding Paddy Y312 received a €250 voucher back

Advertisement

This was one of four vouchers given out, sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

Next best was the previous lot into the ring, Drumcrow Volvo, who sold for €4,700. Bred by Co. Cavan-based Margaret McKiernan, this bull is sired by the high-performance Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 with the dam by the homebred Drumcrow Partner Perfect L475.

Again boasting a page of stars, he carried a carcass weight figure double that of the breed average.

One of the first lots into the ring and getting the sale going well was Kerins Viva, who hit the market at €4,200.

This bull was bred and exhibited by Bernard Kerins, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Sired by Keirsbeath Karma, this five-star carcass weight bull was out of a Lanigan Red Mikado-bred dam.

Advertisement

Liss Maxol Y150 then hit the market at €4,000. Bred and exhibited by John and Sean McEnroe, this bull was sired by Cairnton Killimanjaro U435. With five stars on the replacement index, he also boasted a DBI of €132.

A further 64% of bulls sold hit the €3,000 mark, and higher, on the day.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association thanked all the staff at Nenagh livestock mart for all their help in advance of the sale and on the sale day.

The next sale date for the association will be Thurles Mart on October 7, for the association’s second Extravaganza.