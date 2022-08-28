The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association has opened entries for its 2022 National Calf Show that this year, has a prize fund of €10,000.

The National Calf Show will take place on Sunday, October 9, at Mid Tipperary Co-Operative Livestock Mart (Thurles Mart) as part of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s Autumn Extravaganza.

This event will see a total of 11 classes and five championships with entries open to all pedigree Angus cattle in the Republic of Ireland.

The winners in each of the 11 classes will be awarded the following, as per their rank:

First prize: €300;

Second prize: €200;

Third prize: €100;

Fourth prize: €75;

Fifth prize: €50.

The first and second-prize winners from each of the 11 classes will then go forward to compete in the following championships:

Senior male;

Senior female;

Junior male;

Junior female.

The champion in each of these four championships will secure another €200, with the reserve taking home €100.

Finally, the ‘creme la de creme’ will go forward to compete in the AXA Supreme National Calf Show championship. The winner here will take home an additional €500, with the reserve securing €300.

Advertisement

The AXA supreme champion will go home from the event having accumulated €1,000 overall.

Saturday’s sale

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s premier sale will take place at Thurles Mart the day before the show (Saturday, October 8), with all sale cattle born after January 1, 2021, automatically entered into the calf show the following day.

Farmers seeking to buy pedigree Angus weanlings can do so on the Saturday.

Entries can be made online.

The full class listings are as follows:

Class 1 : Heifer born between January 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, sponsored by MartEye;

: Heifer born between January 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, sponsored by MartEye; Class 2 : Bull born between August 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland;

: Bull born between August 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland; Class 3 : Heifer born between August 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, sponsored by Dovea Genetics;

: Heifer born between August 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, sponsored by Dovea Genetics; Class 4 : Bull born between October 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, sponsored by Munster Bovine;

: Bull born between October 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, sponsored by Munster Bovine; Class 5 : Heifer born between October 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, sponsored by the Irish Angus Producer Group/ABP;

: Heifer born between October 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, sponsored by the Irish Angus Producer Group/ABP; Class 6 : Bull born between December 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, sponsored by Cormac Tagging;

: Bull born between December 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, sponsored by Cormac Tagging; Class 7 : Heifer born between December 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, sponsored by FDC;

: Heifer born between December 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, sponsored by FDC; Class 8 : Bull born between February 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022, sponsored by AgriCam;

: Bull born between February 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022, sponsored by AgriCam; Class 9 : Heifer born between February 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022, sponsored by AXA;

: Heifer born between February 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022, sponsored by AXA; Class 10 : Bull born from April 1, 2022 onwards, sponsored by Agriland ;

: Bull born from April 1, 2022 onwards, sponsored by ; Class 11: Heifer born from April 1, 2022 onwards, sponsored by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

Farmers who want to find out more can contact the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.