Farmers and those living in rural communities have been encouraged to take part in a series of walks that are set to take place in September, to promote mental health and wellbeing.

The 11 green ribbon walks are part of the ‘Let’s Talk and Walk’ initiative, and will take place in various venues around the country. They have been organised in support of the annual Green Ribbon campaign, which is part of Mental Health Ireland’s national events programme.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Coillte have urged farmers and families to attend, and said that by doing so, they would be helping to spread awareness of all mental health difficulties. IFA President Tim Cullinan said:

“It has been a difficult year for many farmers with increasing demands and rising input costs contributing to a lot of additional stress and strain on many farm families.”

Mark Carlin, managing director of Coillte, who will host a number of the walks, explained how taking part in outdoor walks can promote awareness and discussion on mental health:

“The health benefits to both our physical and mental wellness from contact with forests and nature is well established.

“This initiative aims to encourage everyone to get outdoors and use our forests, trails and recreation parks as a place to focus on improving our mental wellness, a challenge we all face in this increasingly fast paced and hectic world.”

Senator Victor Boyhan, a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture also voiced his support for the initiative, and reiterated that “rural isolation and loneliness can be particularly hard on the farming communities”.

“I am greatly encouraged by the support of the IFA and Coillte to partner and promote the campaign,” he said.

“The Green Ribbon walks will provide an opportunity for farmers and rural communities to take time out from their work and socialise with others outdoors.

Walks will take place between September 4 and October 2 at the following locations: