The Irish Zwartbles Sheep Association (IZSA) held its premier show and sale at Tullamore Mart on August 20.

A large number of people watched as judge Cyril Cromie presided over the classes.

In the female section, Cromie awarded the top spot to a ewe lamb from the Woodfield flock of Colin Stephenson, with a hogget from the Twilight Blaze flock of Paul Conroy taking the reserve title.

In the male section, the champion rosette went to a ram lamb from Jimmy Smyth’s Allstar flock and Eilis Von Cramon’s ram lamb, of the Oakvale flock, took the reserve title.

In the overall section, the ewe lamb Woodfield Kandi came out on top and the ram lamb Allstar Kingsman followed closely behind.

There was a great trade at the sale for females with bids flying both ringside and online and a 90% clearance rate achieved. The average in this section was €720 and the top price was €1,060, which went to a hogget from the Allstar flock.

The male section was met with a stickier trade, with a clearance rate of 75% achieved. The top price of €960 went to the male champion and prices averaged at €400.

The association wished thanks to “everyone who attended on the day and to those bidding online”.

It also thanked the vendors, inspector, judge, Tullamore Mart for hosting and “all those who helped out in any way”.